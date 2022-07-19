Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $8,325,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

