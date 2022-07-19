Wanchain Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $45.75 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00107863 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00019129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00263289 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00041843 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008501 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.