Warp Finance Trading Up 86.1% Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $39.27 or 0.00172612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 86.1% against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $183,568.79 and $39,622.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

