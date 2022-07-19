Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 1,283 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30.

On Thursday, June 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $79,022.58.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,299. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $100.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $317.45.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after acquiring an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,565,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

