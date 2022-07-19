WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

