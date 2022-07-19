Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CME Group (CME)

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/13/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $213.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $254.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $242.00 to $233.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $258.00 to $246.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $284.00 to $258.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – CME Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $200.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.85. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

