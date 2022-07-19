Wells Fargo & Company Cuts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $30.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CSX. Citigroup cut CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities cut CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.90.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insider Transactions at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

