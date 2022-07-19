WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Tops $2.60

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00011086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $319.96 million and approximately $73.16 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

