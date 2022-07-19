Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

WERN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 225,736 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.5% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.