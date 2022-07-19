Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Barclays

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

WPM opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.