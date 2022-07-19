Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Up 5.6 %
NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.60.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
