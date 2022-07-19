WINkLink 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $116.76 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, WINkLink has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $121.73 million and approximately $116.76 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00358526 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00019235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001747 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg.

WINkLink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.