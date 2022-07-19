WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading Up 1.1%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.46 and last traded at $31.04. Approximately 57,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 99,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNL. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

