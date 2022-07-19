Wise (OTC:WPLCF) PT Lowered to GBX 410 at Credit Suisse Group

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 640 ($7.65) to GBX 410 ($4.90) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Wise Price Performance

OTC WPLCF opened at $4.24 on Friday. Wise has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

