Wise (OTC:WPLCF) PT Lowered to GBX 410 at Credit Suisse Group

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 640 ($7.65) to GBX 410 ($4.90) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Wise Price Performance
OTC WPLCF opened at $4.24 on Friday. Wise has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
Wise Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wise (WPLCF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.