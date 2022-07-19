Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Trading Up 21.1%

Shares of Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) were up 21.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 71,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 98,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Wolfden Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.15 million and a PE ratio of -9.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24.

About Wolfden Resources

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is a 100% owned the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 acres of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

