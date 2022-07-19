Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Update

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,038. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Wolverine World Wide last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $605.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWW. CL King lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

