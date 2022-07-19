Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Reaches Market Capitalization of $250,167.27 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 24% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $130.23 or 0.00553543 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $250,167.27 and approximately $6,711.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 86.2% against the dollar.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

