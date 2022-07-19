Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT Lowered to $46.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CL King lowered their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -12.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xometry has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $83.21.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.02 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. Research analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,434.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $167,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,904.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,064,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,434.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,003 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

