Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northcoast Research

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 8.5% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 0.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 454,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 3.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

