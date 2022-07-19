Yacktman Asset Management LP Acquires 70,000 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.63% of Amplify Energy worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at $786,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

NYSE AMPY traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 5,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,483. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.71.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.