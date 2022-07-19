Yacktman Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,692,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $106,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FOX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in FOX by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FOX by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 60,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after buying an additional 777,797 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

FOXA traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. 18,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,007. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

