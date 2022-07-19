Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,703,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,383 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $249,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $768,650,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 80,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

