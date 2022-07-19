Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in News were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in News by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in News by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in News by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in News by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in News by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

Shares of News stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. News Co. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

