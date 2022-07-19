Yacktman Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,953,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 73,794 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 9.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 1.46% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $1,050,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 221.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CNQ traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 173,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

