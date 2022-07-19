Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 1,401 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 3.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.38% of Booking worth $365,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 320.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2,082.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,317,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $77.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,816.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 140.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,995.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2,195.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

