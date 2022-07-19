Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 238,981 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 238,981 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 1.70% of First Hawaiian worth $60,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,610 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,075,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,752,000 after buying an additional 479,395 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,605,000 after buying an additional 211,261 shares in the last quarter.

FHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of FHB traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,360. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $175.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

