Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 25,000 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.26% of FirstCash worth $43,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of FCFS traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,162. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

