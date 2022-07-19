Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 40,794 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,794,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,794 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $188,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.18.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.37. 49,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

