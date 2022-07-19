Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 9,370 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.36% of L3Harris Technologies worth $170,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after buying an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.51. The stock had a trading volume of 27,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

