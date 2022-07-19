Ycash Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $449.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 63.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00292066 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00088355 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00080761 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004398 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,670,031 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

