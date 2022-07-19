Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Yelp stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. 25,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. Yelp has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $171,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,913 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,484.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $171,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,913 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,484.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,605 shares of company stock worth $986,990. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,115 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Yelp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,052 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Yelp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,712 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

