YFValue (YFV) Price Reaches $1.63 on Exchanges

YFValue (YFV) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YFValue Profile

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YFValue

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

