Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.55. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $5.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.