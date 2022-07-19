YooShi Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, YooShi has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $43.95 million and $561,163.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00393741 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00018649 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001737 BTC.
YooShi Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
YooShi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for YooShi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YooShi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.