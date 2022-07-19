Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 2.4%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.55. Approximately 49 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 539,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Zai Lab Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.26% and a negative net margin of 324.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,103 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Zai Lab by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,960 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 5,418.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,205,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $43,068,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 61.7% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,252,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,055,000 after acquiring an additional 859,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

