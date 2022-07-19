Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($30.30) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZAL. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.34) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($35.35) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.40) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($42.42) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €55.00 ($55.56) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Zalando Price Performance

FRA ZAL opened at €27.02 ($27.29) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($36.70) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($50.36). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.78.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

