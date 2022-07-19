ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 27.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $334,966.36 and approximately $20.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00280877 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00084931 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00077343 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004438 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

