ZINC Market Cap Achieves $3,300.08 (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $3,300.08 and $20.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,317.72 or 1.00019900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

ZINC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.