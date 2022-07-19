ZINC Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $3,300.08 and $20.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,317.72 or 1.00019900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

ZINC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

