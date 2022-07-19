Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.6 %

Zoetis stock opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.40. The stock has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

