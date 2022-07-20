11,805 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 870,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,528,000 after buying an additional 86,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

IEFA stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,973,293 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.63.

