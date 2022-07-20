12,235 Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,869,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,650,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWBI. Piper Sandler cut Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

