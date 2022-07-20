1,980 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,980 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.73.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

