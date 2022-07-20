2,085 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 4.9 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $259.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

