2,740 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 320,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $6,347,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.8% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 223,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,575,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $228.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

