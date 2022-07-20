391 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 391 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $520.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

