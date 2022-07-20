5,843 Shares in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,918,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $2,813,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVLU has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $21.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

