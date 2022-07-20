88mph (MPH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

88mph (MPH) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00011740 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 21% against the US dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $141,025.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,306.46 or 0.99998831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp.

Buying and Selling 88mph

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

