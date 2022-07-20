Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.86. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.90- EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.75.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.63. 233,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average of $117.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.