Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $192.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.79.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.